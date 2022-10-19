I have properties in 4 counties – Senator Murkomen

Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, the CS nominee for Roads, Transport and Public Works before the vetting committee. PHOTO DENNIS ONSONGO.

Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, the Cabinet Secretary (CS) nominee for Roads, Transport and Public Works, says he is worth approximately Sh550 million.

Mr. Murkomen made the revelation when he appeared before the National Assembly’s Committee on Appointments for vetting on Wednesday morning.

He stated that his wealth stems from properties in Trans Nzoia, Narok, Kajiado, and Nairobi.

“Mr Speaker, I’m worth an estimated Sh550 million made up of majorly properties; my house in Nairobi and another in Eldoret, three parcels of land in Trans Nzoia, a parcel of land in Narok, in Kajiado and in Nairobi apart from where I live,” Murkomen said.

“Cumulatively with a bit of machinery, vehicles, and also I own a wheelbarrow,” he added.

Mr Murkomen was first to appear for vetting on the third day.

He said that he also practices law under the firm of SMS LLP Advocates, which is one of the primary sources of income.

“Of course, I’ve been earning a salary from my job as Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, and I also earn a bit from farming.

So far, 10 Cabinet nominees have been vetted.

During a special thanksgiving service earlier this month which Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua attended, Mr. Murkomen said he is humbled to be considered for the position in the key ministry in the country.

He thanked President William Ruto and DP Gachagua for believing in him as the following roads CS.

“I want to thank you DP and the President for believing in me and giving me this opportunity to serve Kenyans. I have been in Senate for a while but you saw it fit I serve the country in this capacity. I want to say a big thank you,” Mr. Murkomen said.

“Be prepared to be my mentors on executive issues as you were in the legislature. I will be willing to learn,” he added.

