I joined Azimio just to keep my family together, Monica Juma’s husband says

Prof Peter Kagwanja and his wife Monica Juma, who is the Cabinet Secretary for Energy. PHOTOS | DENNIS ONSONGO and DIANA NGILA





Outgoing Energy Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma’s husband Prof Peter Kagwanja has said he reluctantly joined Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition because he did not want to break his family.

Prof Kagwanja, who unsuccessfully contested the senatorial seat in Murang’a on a Jubilee party ticket, has revealed that he only joined the coalition because his wife was serving in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cabinet.

“I was with (Justin) Muturi, but my wife is in the Cabinet and I did not want to break my family because of joining the opposition,” Prof Kagwanja said.

Prof Kagwanja also responded to a statement made by President-elect William Ruto who said there are many people who are in Azimio not because they want to be.

“I’m just clarifying (that) it is true, and for different reasons. I do not want to get to the extent that people were coerced by systems and whatever, but I don’t think there was the freedom of choice as we would have it,” Dr Ruto said.

Ms Juma has been in the Cabinet for the entirety of President Kenyatta’s tenure. She had previously served as the Cabinet Secretary in the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defence.

Dr Ruto, whose election victory was upheld by the Supreme Court of Kenya on Monday, is also on record for saying that there were many politicians and leaders who were threatened, forced and blackmailed into joining Azimio.

“Many of these leaders if they tell you their stories, they are horror stories. Many of them were told if you do not join Azimio, court cases, the Kenya Revenue Authority will be on you,” Dr Ruto said.

However, Dr Ruto noted that Kenya is a democratic country and people have the right to make political choices. He emphasized that his government will welcome a strong opposition to keep his administration in check.

“There will be no handshake like we witnessed before that creates a mongrel of a government where nobody knows where the line is. That one will not happen,” he said.

