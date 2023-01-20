I look into our children’s eyes and I see you, widow eugolises Francis Kiambi





The wife of tycoon Mr Francis Kiambi, 50, who died at his Karen home on Monday, January 9, 2023, has given a heart wrenching tribute to her late husband.

In her tribute, Ms Mary Muthoni said whenever she looks at their four children in the eyes all she sees is her deceased husband.

The grieving widow also said that they had a lot of plans as a family and that she will work hard to ensure that she achieves them.

Also read: 10 quick facts about dead tycoon who contested against Interior CS Kithure Kindiki

“Our family is our two sons, Ian and Brian, and our two daughters, Michelle and Jane, and every time I look into their eyes, I see parts of you. They are a testament of the love we shared,” she said.

Ms Muthoni promised to nurture her children to be responsible and honorable men and women.

“Our journey is the many things we are to each other As I lay you to rest and in this final hour of your journey I wish you well. May the Lord prepare a perfect resting place for you,” she said.

Also read: Revealed – Last moments of slain gang leader Yutman Mgaza

She also expressed her undying love for her husband, saying she was grateful to have had him as the love of her life.

Ms Muthoni also recounted how they met at a young age, at a time when they had lots of ambitions and dreams.

Also read: High Court allows CS Linturi to evict his estranged wife Maryanne Kitany

The deceased has been similarly eulogized by other family members.

In a tribute book on his life titled Life and Times of Francis Kiambi Matanka Kiriiro, the family revealed interesting things he did when he was alive.

“Francis grew up in humble beginnings leading a remarkably simple life at his young age,” the family said.