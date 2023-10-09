I look up to Butita and Kevin Hart – Njugush





When Nairobi News asked the renowned Kenyan comedian Timothy Kimani Ndegwa, affectionately known as Njugush, about content creators he admires, he immediately mentioned Edwin Butita as a significant influence.

Njugush praised Butita as one of Kenya’s content creators with immense creative prowess. He attributed his admiration to their close relationship, saying, “I don’t know, but I think it’s because I have been very close to Butita. He is one of the content creators in Kenya with great minds.”

He went on to highlight the quality of Butita’s content and expressed his admiration for his creative approach.

Njugush said, “In terms of how he creates his content, he excels, and that’s why I consider him one of the few people I look up to.”

Also read: Ticking Time Bomb: Comedian Njugush makes an urgent call to tackle youth unemployment

Njugush continued by emphasizing that he views Butita as a role model because of the direction he aspires to take in his own career.

Butita began his stage career, appearing in several TV shows in Kenya, with his unique parodying of ghetto life in Africa.

Butita has performed in Kenya’s most popular shows, including Laugh Festival, Churchill Show, Churchill Raw, Night of a Thousand Laughs, Kenya’s Biggest Laughs, The Hot Seat, Kenya Kona Comedy, Crazy Monday Comedy Night, Nescafe Red Sensation Party, 3D Comedy, and Kids Festival.

He has also been in the showbiz scene as an entertainer and is the CEO of his company, Stage Presence Media.

Butita has also been featured as a guest on NTV’s weekly show The Trend. In addition to this, he was among the team that directed and translated the Swahili version of the Netflix show The Upshaws.

While discussing international influences, Njugush also revealed his appreciation for Kevin Hart’s content. He described Hart’s content as exceptional and expressed his desire to reach a similar level of excellence in his own work.

Kevin Hart is known for content such as Cold As Balls, What the Fit, Die Hart, and more. The company has amassed more than 1 billion video views across its digital platforms and has worked with brand partners such as AT&T, Headspace, Lyft, Old Spice, P&G, and Viacom.

Also read: Comedian Njugush responds to Jua Cali’s criticism of his stand-up comedy