‘I pray you prepare a good wife for me,’ Diamond’s manager mourns another wife





Hamisi Taletale alias Babu Tale is mourning the death of yet another wife.

In a social media tribute posted on September 5, 2022, Tale mourned the unnamed wife as he also unveiled the child they had together.

“I know many of you are asking yourselves who this other child is. Because the faces of the other three are not new to you…the new face is Zahid.

He is also my child just like the other three. I lost his mother two months ago. I have no option but to thank God for every test he has sent my way because I know I will overcome them,” babu Tale explained.

“I can’t cry again but I pray that you continue showering blessings on my every day. I also believe you are preparing a new mother for these children (a good wife) to come and raise them and to lead them on good foundations to know God better,” wrote Tale.

Babu Tale is the manager of Tanzania’s superstar Diamond Platnumz and also doubles up as the Member of Parliament for South East Morogoro.

At the height of the coronavirus pandemic in June 2020, Tale lost his first wife, Shamsa Binti Kombo alias Shammy, in what was believed to be a case of pneumonia worsened by covid-19.

In June 2022, Tale went on record stating he was still single as he continued mourning Shammy and hadn’t made up his mind about love.

“Today on June 28, 2022, I am celebrating two years without your presence my Shammy. My heart is surrounded by memories of love arousing pain that I cannot change and become happy, but faith has built itself up that the Lord is infallible.

I am strong and I stand based on what we have fought for together and things are going well in God’s power.

Sister TT and her brothers are all safe and I still have my heart set on deciding on love, in short, I have no lover to this day.

I continue to raise your children well, and God has been blessing them with unparalleled love. Continue resting in peace Mama TT. your love has captured every corner of my heart,” Tale mourned Shammy.

