I prefer my baggy fashion styles because I am not flashy -Mejja





Gengetone star Mejja Okwonko says his baggy fashion sense is influenced by the fact that he is not flashy.

The Tabia Za Wakenya hitmaker explained his love for baggy clothes and shoes while addressing misconceptions about his lifestyle.

Although he owns several high-end jewelleries, he says he prefers to invest in shoes.

“I love shoes. Shoes give me confidence. I don’t wear shoes all the time, but I feel good when I have a good shoe, that is why I invest a lot in shoes” he says.

He adds that his love for shoes reflects his practical and grounded approach to style, choosing comfort and functionality over flashy accessories hence why he prefers dawing baggy clothes when it comes to his wardrobe.

“I wear comfortable clothes. My stylist, Babu, sometimes styles me and I refuse because I prefer comfort,” Mejja said.

Tight clothes are not his style.

His relaxed yet bold fashion sense matches his larger-than-life personality and resonates with his fans.

On the subject of his mug, Mejja was clear about its purpose.

“My tumbler is still my brand. Even when I go somewhere, people ask me where my mug is,” he explained.

While some people assume the tumbler signifies constant drinking, Mejja dismisses this notion.

“People think I am always drunk because I am always holding it in photos. But that is not true. It started as a habit and turned into a brand,” he said.

For Mejja, the tumbler has become a trademark accessory.

Beyond fashion and branding, Mejja also shared his guiding philosophy in life.

“I believe in God and justice for all people. Do not let your beliefs interfere with others,” he said.