I promise to deliver: Ledama Ole Kina to Raila

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina speaks during the induction retreat of the 4th Senate in Naivasha, Nakuru County on Day Three on September 22, 2022. PHOTO | JOHN NJOROGE

Narok senator Ledama Ole Kina promised his party boss Raila Odinga that he will deliver after he was named the Deputy Minority Whip in the senate.

The senator via his social media accounts has shown appreciation to the ODM party leader while promising to deliver.

“Thank you Raila Odinga I shall deliver. God willing,” said Ole Kina who is serving was first elected Narok Senator in the 2017 General Election.

This after Senate Speaker Amason Kingi announced the names of the House leadership on Tuesday.

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot was named Majority Leader with Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja as his deputy.

Kakamega’s Boni Khalwale and Samburu Senator Steve Lelegwe were named Majority Whip and Deputy Majority Whip respectively.

Senators Stewart Madzayo (Kilifi) and Enoch Wambua (Kitui) clinched the positions of Minority Leader and Deputy Minority Leader respectively.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna had earlier been selected by Azimio la Umoja as the Deputy Minority Whip, before the changes were made.

His support for Mr Odinga notwithstanding, Senator Ole Kina has fought valiantly for the position.

Two weeks ago Senator Ole Kina and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino caused a storm in ODM with claims that youthful legislatures were left out by the party when proposing names for positions in the House committee.

The two hit out at the party for overlooking the youth and rewarding the older party members with key House committee positions.

Senator Ole Kina went as far as threatening to quit the party if the youthful legislators in the party were not given a chance to lead.

The duo’s public stand against the party ruffled feathers in the party, with some members reminding Mr Owino that he would have had no leg to stand on as a politician had it not been for the support he has gotten over the years from Mr Odinga.

