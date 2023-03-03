I regret my actions, man accused of murdering Ivy Wangeci says

Naftali Kinuthia (right), the suspected murdered of Ivy Wangechi, a Moi University School of Medicine student, during the hearing of his application for bail at Eldoret High Court on May 27, 2019. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA

The man who is accused of killing final year Bachelor of Medicine student at Moi University Ms Ivy Wangeci in 2019 now says he regrets his actions.

The accused also confessed to have ended the life of the student whose career was promising by using an axe.

Mr Naftali Kinuthia, who was on Friday, arraigned in Eldoret High Court begged for leniency.

“This is an incident that I will regret forever, upon learning that I had killed Ivy, I felt remorseful,” said Mr Kinuthia.

Ms Wangeci was brutally murdered by the suspect who had travelled all the way from Thika to Eldoret in Uasin Gishu County.

Ms Wangeci was undertaking her internship at Moi University Teaching and Referral Hospital when she was brutally killed.

During his grilling by the police, Mr Kinuthia said that he had done a lot for Ms Wangeci and he believed that they both were destined for greatness but the deceased broke his heart.

After Kinuthia committed the heinous act, members of the public pounced on him and almost lynched him. He was rescued by police officers who had a hard time trying restrain the lynch mob.

Two months ago, the court through Justice Stephen Githinji who said that the suspect had a case to answer over the death of the student.

Justice Stephen Githinji, who delivered the ruling virtually on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 while sitting at the High Court of Malindi, directed that Kinuthia be placed on his defence in March 2023.

The judge, who has presided over the matter since its inception, said that the decision had been reached after considering the prosecution case and the testimonies of several witnesses.

