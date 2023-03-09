I resigned hoping for CS position from Ruto – Malala

UDA party secretary general Cleophas Malala addresses members of the public in Eldoret town after opening the Agricultural Society of Kenya Eldoret National Show on March 03, 2023. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA

UDA party secretary general Cleophas Malala addresses members of the public in Eldoret town after opening the Agricultural Society of Kenya Eldoret National Show on March 03, 2023. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA





United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Cleophas Malala has dismissed rumours that he resigned from the Amani National Congress (ANC) of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi recently.

The former outspoken Kakamega Senator stated that he left the ANC party immediately after being humiliated by his competitor in the Kakamega governor race last year, hoping to be named as Cabinet Secretary by President William Ruto in his cabinet.

“In anticipation of my appointment as a state officer because after I lost the election in Kakamega, and we won the national government, it was inevitable that I was going to be appointed in whatever capacity, CS, PS, CAS, chief, assistant chief. It was certain that I was going to be a state officer. So in anticipation and predation to that I resigned from ANC immediately after I lost the election,” Malala said.

He added that his resignation was in line with Article 77 of the Constitution, which states that a full-time state officer shall not participate in any other gainful employment and that any appointed state officer shall not hold office in a political party.

Malala added that his appointment to UDA came after being partyless for five months and that there is no competition among the constituent parties in Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

“We are sister Parties. We exist within the coalition called Kenya Kwanza and therefore we are not in competition.”

The secretary-general added that the Kenya Kwanza is strongly intact and dismissed rumours that there is conflict within after his appointment.

“We are employing persuasive ways in which we are going to talk with our colleagues. This is an evolving idea that we shall sit down on. If we are convinced otherwise, if the dynamics tell that having one party is not good for you, that we need to have a multiple approaches towards the 2027 election, we shall go back to that approach.”

While speaking in an interview with Citizen television on Thursday morning, the secretary-general added that the government of President Ruto will lower the cost of living for Kenyans once it has stabilized the economy.

