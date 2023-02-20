I support President Ruto rewarding loyal politicians – Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka

President William Ruto with Governors Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay) and Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga) during the inaugural Retreat for Cabinet and Senior Ranks of the Executive at Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club in Nyeri County on January 7, 2023. PHOTO | PCS

President William Ruto with Governors Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay) and Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga) during the inaugural Retreat for Cabinet and Senior Ranks of the Executive at Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club in Nyeri County on January 7, 2023. PHOTO | PCS





Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka has supported President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua’s move of rewarding politicians who are loyal to him in the period culminating in the last year’s polls.

Onyonka shared that the rewards to their people are what democracy is all about, adding that the politicians from Luo – Nyanza who went to see President Ruto now know the truth.

He explained in an interview, “This is what democracy is all about. There is the ability for one to participate in an exercise where you support one side or the other. Once that candidate wins, I think common sense allows the ones supporting that candidate to get first preference.”

Adding that in Kisii, the president only appointed one member of the opposition, Onyonka said, “I agree entirely with President Ruto and his deputy. Let them first reward their people. because democracy after all is about rewarding your people. If you feel that those people who are not with you do not mean anything to you, dismiss them and continue. ”

Also read: KOT questions Deputy President’s favoritism to Kenya Kwanza supporters

However, the first-time senator argued that the constitution puts the DP in a tight spot.

He says that when DP Gachagua was being sworn in, there was nowhere he said that he needed to first deliver services to people who voted for the duo while those who did not vote could wait in line.

“He said we will serve all Kenyans equally.”

After clinching victory in the August polls and subsequently the apex court upholding his victory, Dr Ruto has been on a spree of rewarding his loyalties.

The leaders have been awarded top positions in his administration, from Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and Chief Administrative Secretary among others.

Those who were at the forefront vouching for him have been reaping huge benefits thanks to their unwavering support. Nonetheless, other leaders who were anti-Ruto have since ditched the opposition and pitched tents with President Ruto and his administration.

Also read: KOT reacts to Health CS’s statement on denying teens contraceptives