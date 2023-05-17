I told you so, see your lives now, Edwin Sifuna tells Kenyans on Canadian ‘jobs’





Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has reminded Kenyans how he warned them over the appointments in the Kenya Kwanza government.

Sifuna made the remarks after the Canadian government denounced a statement by Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary Dr Alfred Mutua regarding job opportunities for Kenyans in Canada.

Senator Sifuna has weighed in on the matter by saying the capacity for the appointed leaders to embarrass Kenyans had already been established during the vetting process and now it is just manifesting itself.

“I told you people to strap in. This is your life now,” Sifuna tweeted.

Sifuna explained that the words of political leaders carry a certain weight and have consequences.

This after Dr Mutua on Tuesday called on Kenyans to apply for jobs in Canada. The CS said he held a meeting with the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship of Canada Sean Fraser during his official visit to Canada.

Dr Mutua said they agreed on the various migration opportunity pathways for Kenyans to go work in Canada.

However, in response, Canada has issued a warning over fake special programs being circulated purporting to welcome Kenyan immigrants to the North American country.

Canada’s Immigration Department on Tuesday said such programs do not exist and trashed such information as false.

“Disinformation is circulating which suggests that special programs are welcoming Kenyan immigrants. This is false, and the immigration programs referenced do not exist,” the department said in a tweet, along with a link to the official immigration website for accurate information on how to immigrate.

However, during the Labour Day celebrations on March 1, President William Ruto announced that the government was seeking to sign 10 new bilateral agreements that would see Kenya send more workers to European, North American and Middle Eastern countries.

“We have opportunities in Canada, the USA, UAE, Saudi Arabia… we will sign 10 agreements in the next couple of months so that our youth get these opportunities,” President Ruto said at the time.

