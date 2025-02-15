I wanted beef with Femi One but she chose peace – Dyana Cods





Dyana Cods’ breakout song ‘Set It’, released last year was her 56th song to the record since she began her music journey five years ago. Ms. Cods chose to pursue music as a career instead of journalism, the reason why she dropped out of university as she felt the latter wasn’t fulfilling her purpose. ‘Set It was the most listened-to song in Kenya on Spotify and Apple Music when it was first released. It was also the most “Shazamd” song and had the most Tiktok hits, trending at #3 on YouTube, and currently has over 11 million plays on YouTube.

Dyana Cods isn’t a stage name, it’s my real name.

‘Set It’ is a flirt song. When I sing ‘if I drop it down low is that what you prefer? So when I set it, pick up. It’s just a flirting vibe song.

Music has taken me out of the comfort zone of silence. When I perform, I have to tap into this other persona, like Sasha Fierce (Beyoncé 3rd studio album)

I am not a one-hit-wonder, those who think so, let them wait. They think this is my first song. This is just the biggest hit at the moment.

If there is someone I would love to meet dead or alive that has to be Cristiano Ronaldo. He is just turned 40. Well, I am not a fan of football but I so much love his brand. It’s the most marketable brand in the world. There is a way he just carries himself. I need to learn from him.

What I am grappling to understand is why aren’t we as Kenyan artists aren’t cracking the ceiling of living a successful showbiz lifestyle. I mean look at Diamond Platnumz, I don’t feel like we have a Kenyan artiste who moves like him, in terms of showbiz, his luxury lifestyle, and everything yet we have the most talented musicians than Tanzanian and Uganda. Nigerians too, how come they are getting it and we are not?

No, I don’t have a beef with Femi One, I’ve never dissed her on a track but then again with the culture of hip-hop, there has to be a little feud among rappers. You know ‘Kugwarana kidogo’. You see how Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef won Kendrick’s five Grammys. It promotes the hip-hop culture. I didn’t diss her, I teased her. I wanted us to be Kendrick and Drake for the culture but she chose peace.

My taking on her was very calculated because Femi used to be dissing a lot of rappers back then and I thought I should reignite that. If you remember Khaligraph and Octopizzo beef it brought a lot of attention to our hip hop. It brought them so much good PR.

I grew up in Kisumu but I was raised up in Jericho. My lifestyle is pretty much influenced by my upbringing in Eastland.

I have never been to therapy; I think that’s a white culture kind of thing. Why would I be telling someone my problems man? Yeye hana zake?

One of my lyrics ‘Birthday gift I am getting a new nyash’ is actually on my bucket list. I wouldn’t mind getting a BBL.

And yes I am the female Benzema, if you know him then you know