I was expecting that! Omanyala says after smashing another record

Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala after winning the men's 60 m race during the Elite Indoor Meeting at the Stadium Miramas Metropole, in Miramas, southern France, on February 3, 2023. PHOTO | Clement Mahoudeau | AFP





Kenyan sprint sensation Ferdinand Omanyala has shattered his record as he won the Lievin World Indoor Tour meet in France in a new national and African 60m record, clocking 6.54secs.

The Commonwealth Games 100 metres champion stunned world indoor 60 metres champion Marcell Lamont Jacobs to win the 60m final at Meeting Lievin Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais in another Kenyan record on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media after winning the African champion said he was expecting to do it.

“I was expecting that; my body has been picking up so well. I was just coming here to confirm,” he said.

This was the first time Omanyala beat Jacobs, the Olympics 100m gold medallist.

The Italian who has battled injury and fitness issues since winning in Tokyo 2020 timed 6.57 in second place, with Ivorian Arthur Cisse coming in third clocking 6.59.

It was a glorious end to Omanyala’s World Athletics Indoor Tour, where he won in three events, breaking his own national record twice and finishing second in one.

He dedicated the win to his father, who was celebrating his birthday.

“Lievin. Big win, new national record and personal best. 6.54!!! God did it. Unleashing the heat in the cold weather. Dad’s birthday gift,” he tweeted.

Last week, Omanyala ran a national record of 6.55 in Mondeville, his third stop of the Indoor season, but he has now chalked it off some more.

Omanyala then prevailed at Meeting de Paris in 6.56sec on February 11, missing his own record by 0.1sec.

Meanwhile, Commonwealth Games 800m champion Mary Moraa played second fiddle to Keely Hodgkinson after clocking two minutes and 61 seconds to finish second behind the Briton who timed 1:57.71.

