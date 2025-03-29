I was in a relationship that made me toxic – Ssaru





Gengetone singer Slyvia Ssaru 23, popularly known by her stage moniker Ssaru Wa Manyaru, had some Kenyans cancel her when she released her banger ‘Kaskie Vibaya’

When I do songs considered morally okay, I don’t get any opinions, but when I do these dirty songs, they tend to do well. I mean, look at Kaskie Vibaya; everyone was talking about it. So it is not my fault. I think Kenyans love ‘dirty’ songs.

I released several more conscious songs, including a rhumba song, but the fans didn’t like it. I released a dancehall, and the reception wasn’t good either, but when I switch gears and release the songs that are perceived as dirty, the fans go wild.

These kinds of songs are the ones that make me the most money, from views to attracting gigs and things like that.

I make music, but I hate being in loud places with loud music unless I am performing or recording. You will always find me in very quiet places.

In my free time, I like to sleep or just chill around the house doing nothing.

Being selected as the youngest artist to join Spotify’s EQUAL Music Program was one of the most humbling achievements of my music career. It came with a lot of opportunities. I mean, being featured on the Times Square Billboard (in New York) is no small feat. People pay to be featured in Times Square, and your girl is there. Mind you, I was only 19. That recognition meant a lot. It meant I was doing my music right.

Being on the program also exposed me to a larger audience, introduced me to new markets, and made me more visible to foreign artists who didn’t know me, and I’ve been lucky enough to work with some, thanks to the program. It also increased the value of my brand.

My last relationship I’m not sure if my ex-boyfriend will ever forgive me, but it doesn’t matter. He cheated on me with several women that we happened to know each other.

And what did I do? Gave him a taste of his own medicine but made sure he never forgot my version of character development. I went in with the one person I wasn’t supposed to be with in the first place. I had to make it painful for him, too. I know that every day when he wakes up, all he sees is my face, and that has to hurt. It was a case of aura for aura.

The guy had hurt me so many times that I became numb (emotionally) to the point that when I got back at him, I didn’t care. I wanted to hurt him. Now, when I look at what I did to him, I feel sorry for him, but I do not regret my actions.

I don’t think this relationship was meant to be. It wasn’t a question of if but when we would break up because we were too toxic for each other.

But hey, that doesn’t mean I’m not a nice person. I may have a resting b**ch face, but when I love, I love hard. And let me make this clear. I don’t cheat. I am loyal because I love being in a genuine relationship. I don’t sleep around. I am never in multiple relationships at the same time. I am always with one man at any given time.