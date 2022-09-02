I was wrong and I apologise, says DJ Bash after dramatic week





DJ Bash – the team leader of Bashment Crew and a radio DJ at HomeBoyz Radio has apologised to anyone he might have wronged in the past few weeks.

His apology comes days after he went viral after causing drama at an upmarket club Casa Vera Lounge which is located at the intersection of Ngong Road and Kaburu drive in Nairobi.

According to a video he shared on social media, the disk jockey stormed the club at 2 am claiming he wasn’t paid for his services.

He later confirmed that the issue had been resolved – pulling down all the posts he had made about the club.

However, DJ Bash’s complaints attracted another conversation where a section of Kenyans accused him of playing a lot of foreign music whenever he is at work.

He defended himself saying; “Just because I am a Kenyan DJ, doesn’t mean I am obligated to play Kenyan music all the time (and by the way, I do, even have a Kenyan show every Tuesday) you would know if you listen to my show once in a while. Oh wait, I forgot, the law supports Kenyan artists, not Kenyan DJs.”

In a separate post on August 24, 2022, the deejay confessed that he had failed his young family, especially his son, without going into details.

“Ok. Since people won’t stop calling. Here it is…I let this boy down and it kills me every day of my life. Now that you know what disturbs me, what are you gonna do about it? I know nothing.

Can we now move on with our “perfect” lives and leave DJ Bash alone,” said DJ Bash.

On Friday he again took to social media and apologised to everyone and said that he was taking some time off adding that he was not mentally well.

“Finally, waving the white flag. I admit it. Am a problem. Gonna take some time off. Apologies to anyone I’ve wrong in any way. I am sorry. I am not mentally okay, Love always. I don’t mind paying for my wrongs. Y’all take every necessary action,” he tweeted.

Finally. Waving the white flag. I admit it. Am a problem. Gonna take some time off ❤️ Apologies to anyone I’ve wrong in any way. Am sorry. Am not mentally okay, Love always 💚💛❤️ I don’t mind paying for my wrongs. Y’all take every necessary action. ✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/nKyOYJa2k6 — DJ Bash (@DJBashKenya) September 2, 2022

The DJ is said to have parted ways with his baby mama sometime back and the relationship left him devastated.

Please note: Medical professionals advise that you can always reach out for help when experiencing any mental health issues.

Kenya Red Cross runs a toll-free line; 1199 that provides 24-hour free tele-counselling to the public.

