I will bring a motion to impeach you – Bumula MP tells DP Gachagua

Deputy President elect Rigathi Gachagua make a speech during the swearing in ceremony of Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga in Nyeri town on August 25, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Bumula Member of Parliament Wanami Wamboka has threatened to bring a motion in parliament that would see DP Rigathi Gachagua impeached.

Wamboka who was responding to the utterances made by the DP said that the latter was becoming a ‘big embarrassment to the Republic of Kenya.’

“We want to call out Gachagua that if you do not respect yourself as the Deputy President of Kenya, we will not respect you. In fact, at some point, I will bring a motion in parliament to impeach you.”

The lawmaker also wondered whether DP Gachagua was the DP for Kenyans or Kikuyus saying he was behavior was below par.

“He is threatening everyone right, left, and center. You saw what he did to the good governor of Nairobi county honorable Sakaja threatening him ‘oh I talked to Kikuyus.’ Sakaja was not elected by Kikuyus but by Kenyans in Nairobi,” he added.

Wamboka also took a swipe at President William Ruto saying he was rubber-stamping his DP’s utterances.

“When you look at the appointments being made by the President he is validating Rigathi Gachagua’s remarks. Every day he is making appointments we are seeing most of those appointments going to two tribes; Kikuyus and Kalenjins.”

Though correcting and reminding the Head of State, the first term serving parliamentarian shared that Kenya had 47 tribes telling him that he is the President of all not selected tribes.

As the row between, Sakaja and DP continue to escalate, different political leaders are taking their stands on the matter with most of them being anchored tribally.

The DP had earlier shared that he was the one that he had a seat down with Kikuyus in Nairobi and requested them to vote for Sakaja.

The two began their tiff when Sakaja shared that he would bring a motion to ban matatu from operating in Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).

