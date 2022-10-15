‘I will not step down for anyone!’ Raila’s brother on parliamentary committee appointments

ODM party leader Raila Odinga (left) converses with Siaya Senator James Orengo (center) and Member of East Africa Legislative Assembly Oburu Odinga during a public function in Gem, Siaya County on March 7, 2020. TONNY OMONDI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

ODM party leader Raila Odinga (left) converses with Siaya Senator James Orengo (center) and Member of East Africa Legislative Assembly Oburu Odinga during a public function in Gem, Siaya County on March 7, 2020. TONNY OMONDI | NATION MEDIA GROUP





Dr Oburu Oginga has defended his decision to serve in two parliamentary committees.

Saying he deserves to serve on the committee because he is a Kenyan and elected member of the senate to represent the people of Siaya.

Dr Oburu shared, “I want to clearly state that I had communicated my interest to be a member of the Public Service Commission (PSC) early and before any other person had made their interest known.”

Also read: From the pits to the palace: The rise of Linet Chepkorir ‘Toto’

He continued, “It was my decision as a duly elected member senate representing Siaya county as an equal member of the senate just like other senators.”

Adding that there was no parliamentary group decision as per the placement in the house committees and that both the ODM and Azimio coalition are yet to communicate.

He added, “Dr Oburu is a Kenyan in his own right to express interest in whichever house committee he wants.”

Clarifying that it is not illegal for him to show interest in being a member of PSC.

Mr Oburu explained, “I represent the people of Siaya who elected me to be their representative, so whatever decisions that I have made are my independent ones as Dr Oburu Oginga.”

Also read: NTV Editor Sheila Sendeyo call it quits after 11 years

Check out his statement in the Twitter thread below.

I want to clearly state that I had communicated my intrest to be a member of PSC early and before any other person had made their intrest known. It was my decision as a duly elected member senate representing Siaya county as an equal member of the senate just like other senators. — Hon.Dr. Oburu Oginga (@dr_oburuoginga) October 14, 2022

There have been reports he was appointed to four committees, causing unrest within the Orange Democratic Movement party.

Oburu, 80, is the elder brother of Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga and it has been widely speculated he is favoured for appointments because of the relationship.

“I will not step down for anyone but I will await the final decision of the party leader Raila Odinga, my name and that of senior counsel should be sent to him,” he said.