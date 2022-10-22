I will sue – Zari Hassan tells Ugandan resort for leaking photos





Diamond Platnumz’s baby mama Zari Hassan is not playing around with anyone who leaks her private moments online.

Two days ago, she terminated a contract with a Ugandan resort for leaking intimate photos of her and her younger boyfriend Shakib.

She has since sent another warning.

This time, Zari has said she might just sue over such scenarios.

On Friday night, October 21, 2022, Zari’s official photographer, Accessfilms, shared a video with the mother of five, advising fellow photographers to be careful about breaching contracts with celebrities.

“Baby girl ,what’s up, what’s up Zee, are you good?” he asked Zari.

Looking all happy, Zari said she was fabulous and gorgeous.

Accessfilms added, “Photographers stop releasing our images before we allow you.”

Zari went on to vent, claiming that she would make people sell their body organs just to pay her after she decides to go to court.

“Stop it, I am gonna start suing so you can sell your livers, to get money, your livers and your kidneys, even your heart, everything. If you don’t have money, you gonna sell you your soul.”

“You will sell your soul to get my money.”

Early this week, Zari hinted that she would sue the hotel that exposed her private vacation moments online.

Zari had allegedly visited the facility for a vacation during her 42nd birthday.

“The photographer who took the pictures is a blogger who posted some of the photos to break the news,” she said.

“Things went the wrong way, some of the photos were not supposed to be posted but you know, anything for likes.”

She then asked photographers to be professional in their line of duty, adding that the photos in question were meant to market the Ugandan resort, but only with Zari’s consent.

“You all know we have pictures that are just meant to be for the gallery. ‘Oh we did this, we went here, oh my, did you try to kiss my b***…’ Those are personal pictures that I took for my gallery, not for social,” she wrote.

“It is wrong for a photographer to share the photos without permission.”

Zari and her younger bae have been pampering each other online and sharing romantic moments together.

Today, Shakib told his fans not to hate each other’s success and that they should just wait their turn.

In yet another post, he shared cute photos with Zari saying;

“Two hearts that turned to one.”

Before Shakib, Zari was dating GK Choppa, who pursued her for three years.

They dated for less than six months, but Zari said he was persistent and he would send her gifts to win her heart.

“I didn’t give him attention. But after some time, I decided to meet him and I realised he has a good heart. He is a good guy,” she said.

