I wrote my sister a break-up letter – Akothee

Musician Akothee (in green dress) feeds her sister Cebbie with a piece of cake to celebrate the launch of her nail parlour. PHOTO: COURTESY





Akothee has cleared the air about the long-standing feud between her and her sister, Cebbie Koks.

“I have no childhood friend, my sister has always been my only best friend irrespective of the age difference, the laughter, the enjoyment, the fun…until fame broke us apart.

Akothee added, “I will not break or damage my sister publicly I was not born a vengeful person, I can’t break my own project I actively believed in but I am human.

My family failed to intervene several times and the wound in my heart grew bigger. The distance between me and my younger sister grew bigger.

In a candid post on her Instagram, Akothe narrated how she felt alone when her entire family took the younger sister’s side in their feud.

She described the situation as one that “broke me down but didn’t kill me.”

She added, “No one again reached out, I was left to battle it on my own. I battled depression for over 6 months, I didn’t know what was eating me, then while in hospital, I received information that my sister said I was pretending, this is what killed me completely.”

The singer said she took the accusation to heart.

After recovering she penned a strongly worded letter to her sister. “I wrote to my sister a very well elaborate letter as to why I am packing my bags out of our relationship. Several times I failed to send this letter, hoping that we could fix something.”

But nothing changed. Akothee then shared the letter with the sister on December 31, 2021.

“I collected my courage and sent it to her, then blocked her. This damaged me too for losing a friend, it was not easy at all.

6 months later, we met at my brother’s wedding, she said nothing, and my brothers were forcing me to be the first to go to her. I felt offended, I walked out of my brother’s home.”

Netizens went ahead to talk about their own situations with family members.

Wasike23: I come from a family of 15 and for sure family can push someone into depression and finally total madness…I prefer being alone/with strangers.

agolaviolet9: Block them akothee…nothing pain’s kaa kuona mtu umelea kaa mtoto wako eti saa ndio munabeef…tuko wengi usijali…after all uko na watoto wako enjoy life nao…na wazazi huchangia hii kitu sanaa

coolngina: Sometimes our relatives ndo enemies wakuu especially ukiwazidi uchumi.

sally_shaha1: As Blood sisters,you should work it out.polepole itakua sawa lakini ingekua hizo ghasia zengine,tupilia mbali.Life will still move on.

kajuju_mbiriti: It’s hurts to cut off a sibling…but a times it’s the only solution to a problem that has lasted forever…it hurts soo much but if cutting him/ her will bring u peace..do it!!and be strong enough to keep it that way!!I surely did that probably 2-3yrs later..it doesn’t hurt anymore…just cut it gradually juu if u try it at once u will go back to the toxicity.

theenomad28: Sometimes you have to cut people off if they’re not adding value to your life- family or not. Most times it’s the ones closest to you who don’t wish you well and don’t want to see you winning, what they don’t know is,if you win,they win too🙏🏼 saddest story but protect your mental peace at all cost.

chepkuruiabby: I have read this with a heavy heart..the part that hurt the most is where parents have taken sides, but when they need money, it’s you, the bad one.

