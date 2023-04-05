Iconic gospel star Rebecca Malope receives statue to honour legacy





The Bears Palace Gospel Music Festival held a concert over the weekend to honour the legendary gospel artist Rebecca Malope, who has been in the industry for 35 years.

To celebrate her contribution to gospel music, a statue of Malope was unveiled in Mpumalanga. The event was attended by fans and fellow musicians who praised her for her talent, hard work, and dedication.

Malope took to social media on Monday 3, to express her gratitude and joy for the recognition. In a video she shared, she thanked her fans and God for making the moment possible.

She acknowledged that it was only by God’s grace that she had achieved so much and was still relevant after many years in the industry.

“It is only by God’s grace that I live to see how much my music still touches people’s hearts after all these years! It is only by the grace of God that I have a statue made for me, wow,” she wrote.

Adding, “To God be the Glory for all that he has done…Oh Father, Who am I that you are so mindful of me??? I can never thank you enough for your grace, mercy and favour upon my life 🙌🏾

Malope has won numerous awards for her contribution to gospel music, including the SAMA Lifetime Achievement Award, and has released over 30 albums throughout her career.

Her music has inspired and touched many people, both in South Africa and internationally. The statue is a fitting tribute to a talented and beloved artist who has dedicated her life to spreading the message of love and hope through music.

The Bears Palace Gospel Music Festival also featured performances from other gospel artists, who paid tribute to Malope and celebrated her achievements.

It was a memorable event that brought together fans and musicians to celebrate gospel music and honour one of its most iconic figures.

