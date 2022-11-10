ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo to distribute relief food in Kisumu, Migori





The government will distribute food in Kisumu in a first of its kind for move in more than two decades.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo will champion the move.

The ICT ministry confirmed Owalo will tour Kisumu, Homa Bay, and Migori counties on Friday and Saturday.

“He will also address other issues of national importance,” the statement adds.

The food relief distribution program comes amid the ongoing effects of drought experienced across the country.

The drought which is occasioned by adverse climate change has led to a food crisis in Kenya.

This has also led to a high cost of living with several Kenyans struggling to put a meal on the table with the prices of petrol and maize flour increasing by almost double.

The government has also distributed relief food to Nyeri Machakos, Lodwar, Turkana, and Pokot among other counties.

The initiative is led by President William Ruto, First Lady Rachel, DP Rigathi Gachagua, and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi who have distributed food across 12 counties.

The food relief project has so far consumed Sh5 billion with up to 4.2 million people from arid and semi-arid regions facing hunger.