ID card leads to the dramatic rescue of kidnapped Ciku Muiruri’s daughter





Suspects in the alleged kidnapping of media personality Ciku Muiruri’s daughter have been arrested.

The acquisition of an identity card belonging to Ms Erica Gachoka, 26, by a suspect arrested in the alleged Westlands abduction, has led to the arrest of key suspects.

Nairobi News has established that one of the two suspects currently in police custody over the alleged abduction of Ms Gachoka, the daughter of media personality Ciku Muiruri, was found with the identity card in Weitethie, along Thika Road.

Ms Gachoka was abducted along with Ms Shanice Agose, 27, on June 5, 2023, and has been missing for a week.

It has also emerged that the suspects were demanding Sh500,000 for their release.

Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), acting on a tip-off, approached the suspect, who was found with the ID card, and asked him to produce documents he had in his pockets.

He produced Ms Gachoka’s ID card and demanded that the missing woman be produced immediately.

“He then led the officers to a house in Weitethie area where the two girls had been locked up,” said a DCI sleuth privy to the matter.

The abducted women also told police that the suspects threatened to kill them if they did not receive the money.

On June 6, 2023, Ms Ciku Muiruri vowed that she would never eat until her daughter was found by a multi-agency team tasked with searching for her.

Since going public, she has been holding a novena prayer on her official Facebook page.

Ms Ciku has also asked Kenyans to join her in praying for the two women.

