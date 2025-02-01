I’d love to be married by now, but I wasted time dating the wrong men – Mimi Mars





Popular Tanzanian singer and actress Marianne ‘Mimi Mars’ Mdee, the younger sister of former Bongo Flava singer Vanessa Mdee, says she regrets not getting married by now.

While she has yet to find the man she wants, the Till I Die hitmaker says she partly blames herself for entertaining men who were jokers, thereby derailing her desire to settle down.

“I’m not married yet simply because I dated men who were not good enough in my life. They just wasted my time. I am an opportunist, if I find the right man, I will not waste time getting married”. The 32-year-old recently opened up in an interview with a Tanzanian entertainment outlet.

In 2019, Mars aka the Chuga Queen opened up about her dating life in an interview with Tanzania’s renowned media personality Millard Ayo, stating that she had been heartbroken so many times that she decided to never date a Tanzanian man or a celebrity.

“From day one it was (I will never date a famous man) but as the days go by, I have broken it down to ‘I wouldn’t date a famous Tanzanian man or a Tanzanian man. Maybe a man from outside Tanzania.” Mimi Mars said.

A year later, however, she began a romantic relationship with Tanzanian singer Marioo, who is famous for several hits, including the current smash hit ‘Nairobi’, which features Kenyan star Bien Aime Baraza.

Their relationship seemed to hit a brick wall when a video of Mimi Mars swimming with Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz went viral, sparking rumors that the two could be dating, which the sassy singer was quick to deny.

Marioo reacted to the video confessing that he was hurt by his ex-girlfriend’s actions.

“There’s a lot that hurt me, but that clip of my lady swimming with my brother hurt me,” Marioo confessed in an interactive Instagram session with his fans.

Marioo and Mimi weathered the storm and got their relationship back on track, even releasing a collaborative track together, ‘La La’.

However, it didn’t last long when rumors began to circulate that another popular singer, Jux, who had an on-and-off relationship with Mimi’s older sister Vanessa, was hitting on her, which Jux vehemently denied.

Marioo later defended Jux in an interview with Wasafi Media, stating that there were other reasons why he and Mimi Mars broke up.

“No, Jux wasn’t the problem. But all I can say is that we are human, we all have our shortcomings, we can never be on good terms all the time, and mistakes happen. We also grew cold towards each other with time”.