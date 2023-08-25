Ida Odinga addresses progress of stalled legacy library in Homabay – Exclusive

Construction of the Ida Odinga Library Research, Innovation, and Resource Centre at Ogande Girls High School in Homa Bay County. PHOTO| GEORGE ODIWUOR

Ida Odinga has provided an update on the ongoing development of the Ida Odinga Library Research, Innovation, and Resource Centre at her former school, Ogande Girls High School in Homa Bay County.

During her birthday festivities on Thursday, August 24, Dr Ida Odinga said that the project is moving forward, with nearly 80% completion and one of the two wings already operational.

The library, which Ida Odinga considers her lasting legacy, aims to empower girls and ignite a passion for education.

“The work on the library is still in progress, and we have achieved up to 80% completion, with one wing already in use.

Despite claims suggesting it has stalled, the project is actively advancing, and I am thrilled to witness my children’s support for this endeavor.

With a budget of Sh350 million, the library stands as a testament to the legacy I wish to leave in this world. Its purpose is to encourage more girls to embrace education and invest in their academic journey,” she said.

In a heartfelt gesture, Dr Ida’s children – Winnie, Rosemary, Junior, and Yvonne – collectively contributed Sh1 million towards the successful completion of the library.

“We recognize the profound significance of the Ida Odinga Library to you, and as a token of our gratitude, we have presented a cheque of sh1 million. Your unwavering support for our father holds equal importance, and our affection for you is boundless,” Winnie Odinga remarked during her speech.

Former Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the Ministry of Trade, Industry, Investment David Osiany, and his wife Syombua also donated Sh500,000 for the project during the posh birthday party at Villa Rosa Kempinski.

Earlier reports had indicated that the ambitious project, with a budget of Sh 350 million, encountered delays following the August 9, 2022 elections.

The initiative aims to furnish Ida Odinga’s former secondary school with a cutting-edge library, research, and innovation center.

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and the late Prof George Magoha from the Education Ministry, alongside other government officials, participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for the building’s construction in December 2020.

