Ida Odinga publicly hits out at Jalang’o for betraying baba





Ida Odinga, the wife to opposition leader Raila Odinga, has called out Lang’ata lawmaker Felix Odwiuor alias Jalang’o for his split loyalty.

Mama Ida made the claim at the wedding reception of singer Akothee in Jalang’o’s presence.

The publicised wedding was attended by the who is who in the world of politics and entertainment.

Mama Ida, who also said she’d given her blessings for Akothee to wed her new catch also appeared to suggest that Jalan’go was among several people who had betrayed Mr Odinga on the political front since he lost in the August 2022 presidential elections.

Mr Odinga finished second, behind President Ruto in the highly contested polls.

Jalang’o, a renowned media personality and a first-term MP elected on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket, recently appeared to ditch his political support for Mr Odinga in favour of Mr Ruto.

That move earned him new friends and enemies on the political front, including Mr Odinga who’s banished him from all his meetings.

“And these friends who were my best friends till elections. One of them is my brother Jalang’o. Why have you betrayed me? You know the Busia – Kisumu road. It separates your home from my home,” said Mama Ida.

A smiling Jalang’o stood out when mama Ida Odinga mentioned his name and appeared to acknowledge the statement.

Mama Ida also stressed that she was happy politicians from all walks of life had attended the event despite their affiliations.

“This shows that Kenya is bigger than all of us.”

Jalang’o’s troubles with Mr Odinga commenced when he appeared at State House, Nairobi, alongside President William Ruto.

This saw him get barred from Mr Odinga’s meetings and rallies and even cost him his status within the ODM.

The youthful politician has consistently defended his decision to meet the Head of State, saying it was the sure way to ensure his constituents were prioritized in development projects.

He also explained it was important to hang out with the President so he could teach him about political survival.

