Idris Sultan hits back at ex Wema Sepetu over claims she never squandered his Sh38 million win





Tanzanian comedian Idris Sultan has hit back at his ex-Bongo movie actress Wema Sepetu over her comments that she never squandered part of his Sh38 million Big Brother Africa prize money.

Wema has always denied claims that he was with Idris when he had the money and after squandering the purse, the couple broke up.

Idris is on record as saying he wasted all the money on an extravagant lifestyle and women, and many Tanzanian fans have always been quick to point fingers at Wema for dating Idris when he still had his winnings. Idris Sultan who is a former Big Brother Africa participant dated Wema Sepetu in late 2015 and part of 2016 having won the money in December 2024.

“It hurts me a lot when people troll and accuse me of squandering his money. I never took a shilling from him. If I got anything from him, it was a gift of Tom Ford perfume, nothing else, and he can testify to that. He knows how he wasted his money, I wasn’t part of it. The one who enjoyed the money was Samantha (another of Idris’s exes) when they were together, not me. Wema denied the allegations in an earlier interview.

But revisiting the issue recently, Idris said he was tired of answering the same question about how he wasted his millions.

“I am tired of addressing this issue over and over again. Am I the first person to lose money? Some people hanged themselves for losing Tsh1,000 but I am still alive despite wasting Tsh500 million. I survived, I am doing good, I am not badly off. It’s very normal to lose money but the question people should be asking me is ‘How did I bounce back? People need to change, ask me about my current (financial) situation. What’s my net worth, which I don’t know, however, I’m doing okay. It’s the cycle of life, some you lose, some you get.” Says Idris.

The comedian and professional photographer also took a shot at his ex-girlfriend.

“It’s not true for her to say that she didn’t enjoy some of the money. Even if that’s the case, if we are honest and realistic, she must have spent at least Tsh100 of my winnings,” he said.

Idris emerged winner of the Big Brother Africa: Hot Shots reality show, taking home a $300,000 (KSh38 million) prize. He beat 25 other housemates for the money over nine weeks and was nicknamed “Mr. Lover Man” by fans for his sexual behavior in the house.