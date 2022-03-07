IEBC: August polls will be free and fair

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) clerks get ready to register voters at Kibra Constituency in Nairobi during the launch of voters’ registration exercise on January 16, 2107. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

The Independent Electoral and Boundary Commission (IEBC) insists the August 2022 polls will not only be free and fair but also devoid of any interference by state agencies.

IEBC’s Voter Education manager Amina Soud confirmed the stance on Monday.

She stressed that the electoral body is well prepared for the election.

“We will not allow other governments to interfere with our job as IEBC. We are capable and assure all Kenyans that the election will be free and fair,” she said.

Her statement comes days after Deputy President William Ruto, during his visit to the USA last week, suggested there was a plan to rig the polls in favour of Raila Odinga, who is considered his main political opponent.

The DP appealed to the US government and various agencies to come on board and ensure his votes are not ‘stolen’.

Ruto’s claim comes days after Murang’a women representative Sabina Chege suggested President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto were rigged into office in 2017.

The IEBC has summoned Ruto and Chege to explain their statements.

The 2017 elections were nullified by the Supreme Court following an appeal by Odinga with then Chief Justice David Maraga ruling there were illegalities and irregularities detected during the polls.

The validity of the polls was further questioned when the electoral body’s ICT manager Chris Msando was found murdered days before the polls.