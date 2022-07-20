IEBC challenges High Court ruling to clear Reuben Kigame

Independent Presidential Aspirant Reuben Kigame address a congregation when aspirants vying on independent tickets in various seat met at 680 Hotel on May 12,2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has challenged the High Court’s ruling seeking to clear Reuben Kigame to contest as a presidential candidate in the August 9 polls.

In a statement, IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati said the Dispute Resolution Committee had considered the complaint filed by Mr Kigame regarding the nomination process and upheld the decision of the Returning Officer that Mr Kigame failed to comply with the requirements for registration of presidential candidates.

Mr Chebukati said the gospel artiste did not meet the requirement to be cleared by not submitting at least two thousand voters from each of a majority of the counties in accordance with Article 137 of the Constitution.

In the appeal, the commission said that it had not seen any other list of supporters adverted to in the Court’s Judgment and is not aware that the list of supporters was presented before the court.

“The list of supporters referred to by the Court has not been presented to the Commission nor has it been analysed to determine whether the listed nominating supporters meet the prescribed numbers and are registered voters as required,” Mr Chebukati said.

The Court of Appeal has issued directions and the matter will be heard on Thursday, July 21.

During the High Court ruling, Justice Anthony Mrima said that Mr Kigame demonstrated exemplary effort in complying with the requirements and that the list of supporters he presented would suffice.

Justice Mrima ruled that Mr Kagame’s list of supporters would have not been disqualified on account of the insufficient number of signatures of his supporters.

The chairperson added that the commission is committed to inclusivity of marginalized groups including women, persons with disabilities, youth, ethnic and other minorities, and marginalized communities.