IEBC clears seasoned politicians to vie for gubernatorial seats

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has cleared a number of seasoned politician to contest for gubernatorial seats in the August 2022 polls.

In Nairobi, Johnson Sakaja was cleared in the final day of the exercise at Kasarani stadium and will contest against Polycarp Igathe.

In Kakamega, two independent candidates namely Michael Osundwa and Optiso Otieno were cleared in a four horse race that also involves Cleophas Malala and Fernandes Barasa.

Malala received his clearance despite a looming court case challenging his academic credentials.

In Migori, outgoing Senator Ochillo Ayacko, Dr Phillip Mwabe were cleared while in neighbouring Homa Bay, former Nairobi governor Evance Kidero and Gladys Wanga have been handed certificates.

In Bomet, Governor Hillary Barchok will seek to defend his seat against Isaac Rutto.

Former Nandi Governor Dr Cleophas Lagat will seek to defend his seat in the county while in Uasin Gishu, William Kipkemboi Kirwa will be seeking to be first time lucky.

In Nakuru, former Nakuru Senator James Mungai promised he will conduct peaceful campaigns after he was cleared in a race against incumbent Lee Kinyanjui and Susan Kihika.

In Kericho, Samuel Rotich vying on an Independent ticket was cleared.

He will be joined on the ballot with Ibrahim Rotich from Kipkelion East and Dr Erick Mutai.

Also cleared in Vihiga is incumbent Wilber Ottichilo against Moses Akaranga who is angling for a comeback.

In Bungoma, Senate speaker Kenneth Lusaka is gunning for a comeback while controversial lawmaker Aisha Jumwa is among those seeking to replace Amason Kingi in Kilifi. Kingi’s term of office has expired.

In Tana River County, Governor Godhana will face off with Hussein Dado while in Lamu County, governor Fahim Twaha will go head to head with Issa Timamy.

Also cleared was former Devolution Chief administrative secretary Gideon Mung’aro, who is in the race to succeed Kilifi governor Amason Kingi on an ODM ticket.

In Taita Taveta, seven candidates have been cleared to vie for the governorship positions which include Mwatate MP Mr Andrew Mwadime (Independent), former Taita Taveta Senator Dan Mwazo (Wiper), Thomas Mwakwida (ODM), Faustine Mghendi (The Servant Party), Francis Mwaita (Safina), Professor Agnes Mwang’ombe (ANC) and Godino Mwasaru (Independent).

Incumbent Machakos Senator Agnes Kavindu (Wiper Party), former County Speaker Bernard Mung’ata (Maendeleo Chap Chap), John Mutua Katuku of People’s Trust Party are among the six Candidates that were cleared by IEBC to roll their campaigns officially.

Siaya Senator James Orengo has also been cleared by IEBC to vie for Siaya gubernatorial seat.