IEBC disqualifies Jimi Wanjigi from presidential race – VIDEO





Jimi Wanjigi’s quest to contest the presidency in the August 9 polls has been rejected by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati explained he was forced to deny Wanjigi clearance as he lacked a university degree.

The Safina presidential candidate’s application was also rejected for failing to meet the threshold of supporters’ signatures from 24 counties.

“You don’t have a degree certificate. You just attached transcripts and you will be graduating in December,” said Mr Chebukati.

“Due to the reasons above, I am rejecting your application to be a presidential candidate for the August 9 elections,” he added.

But Mr Wanjigi contested the verdict claimed there is a clear plan to ensure certain aspirants do not get to the ballot.

“There is a mchujo being done somewhere. You cannot apply different rules for different people. We were told that all the documentation were alright during our pre-nomination meeting. Why cherry-pick now,” said Mr Wanjigi.

“You will not get away with this. There are certain people who don’t want some individuals on the ballot. I fear for the coming elections,” he added.

He vowed to be on the ballot in August 9 come what may.

“We will vaccinate IEBC since it has mutated into a virus. I promise you I will be on the ballot come what may,” he said.

Wanjigi’s running mate Willis Otieno said Mr Chebukati had set precedence by clearing the Walter Mong’are who was also allegedly having the same degree issue.

He also said they also wrote to IEBC on May 30, 2022 to enable the Commission to get back on any arising issues but the letter was not responded to.

A follow-up letter was done but did not get any response too.

“It is therefore in absolute bad faith to purport that our candidate has not met the requirements,” said Mr Otieno.

“On the degree issue Daystar and CUE have written to you on the same recognizing the degree,” he added.

However, Mr Chebukati stood his ground, saying he needs a physical copy of the degree certificate.

“Bring me a physical copy of the degree for me to clear you. I will not respond to Nyambane’s issue because he is not here. I have made my decision.”