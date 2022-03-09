IEBC names new Chief Executive

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati duirng a past address to the media at Anniversary Towers in Nairobi. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Hussein Marjan is the new Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chief Executive (CEO).

He was unveiled on Wednesday in Nairobi by Commission chair Wafula Chebukati.

“He was the best fit as per the interviews we conducted for this position,” explained Chebukati.

Marjan was among the five candidates shortlisted for the job.

He has been acting in the role ever since 2018 when Ezra Chiloba was fired from the role.

Chebukati also announced the Commission will name its Deputy Secretary on Thursday.

Marjan is expected to provide requisite leadership to the Secretariat and ensure the Commission attains a high level of professionalism and ethical standards.

He is also expected to provide guidance to the Secretariat for day to day administrative functions of the Commission and oversee development of the Commission’s annual work plans and annual operating budgets;