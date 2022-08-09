IEBC: Only 30 per cent of voters had cast ballots by midday Tuesday

Voters queue at Githurai Kimbo Primary School in Ruiru constituency, Kiambu county on August 9, 2022. The polling centre which has 13,619 registered voters has had long queues after voting began at 6am. PHOTO | JACKLINE MACHARIA

The electoral commission has announced that 6,567,869 million Kenyans had turned up to vote by 12pm on Tuesday. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) vice chairperson Juliana Cherera said polls were opened at 6am in most places countrywide as well as in diaspora.

Voting in diaspora is happening in 12 countries including Burundi, Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda, South Africa, United Kingdom, Canada, USA, Qatar, UAE and Germany. Voting in diaspora will take place from 6am to 5pm at their local time.

In a press briefing, Ms Cherera announced that voting for parliamentary seats in Kitui Rural and Rongai constituencies were postponed because wrong candidate pictures were printed on ballot papers. Elections date will be announced through a gazette notice, she said.

At the same time, IEBC has allowed use of manual voter register in Makueni County for 84 polling stations and Kakamega County for 154 polling stations.