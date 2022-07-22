IEBC refutes claims of ballot papers being held at JKIA

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairperson Wafula Chebukati addresse the media at the Bomas of Kenya Nairobi on July 7, 2022. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairperson Wafula Chebukati addresse the media at the Bomas of Kenya Nairobi on July 7, 2022. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO





The Independent and Electoral Commission(IEBC) has distanced itself from a post being circulated online to the effect that government security agencies have detained ballot papers at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The commission on Thursday termed the information as fake news.

“The circulating post is fake. The correct position is that today morning, the commission received stickers to aid in labelling and distribution of election materials. The JKIA security agencies in their normal procedure were trying to validate the stickers with the commission,” IEBC said, adding that it is committed to delivering free, fair and credible election.

However, Kenyans have reacted differently to the IEBC post with others accusing the commission of not being transparent in its operation.

The first batch of the ballot papers arrived in the county early this month. The commission had earlier promised to allow access to election declaration forms in polling stations and constituency tallying centers.

Currently, IEBC has 46,232 polling stations, up from 40,883 in 2017. Presidential candidates are allowed to have one agent per polling station.