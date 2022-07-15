IEBC rejects lists from 79 political parties for potential nominees to parliament

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairperson Wafula Chebukati addresse the media at the Bomas of Kenya Nairobi on July 7, 2022. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati has rejected lists submitted by 79 political parties for potential nominees to parliament.

In a statement, Mr Chebukati on Friday said the affected parties have been given seven days to comply with the electoral commission’s guidelines on nominations.

The commission said it received a total of 79 party lists by June 25 and reviewed them only to find that none of them had complied with the set guidelines.

“The commission reviewed the submitted lists to ensure compliance. None of the submitted seventy-nine (79) Party Lists were complaint and stand rejected for various reasons documented for each respected party,” Chebukati said.

The chairperson added that if the parties fail to comply with the guidelines, they will be deemed rejected.

According to Section 34(6) of the Election Act of 2011, the party lists should be submitted to the commission in accordance with the constitution and nomination rules of the respective political parties.

Elective seat candidates are by law, not allowed to be on the list of potential nominees to parliament or county assemblies

According to the official party lists submitted to the Registrar of Political Parties, notable names listed by the parties are National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi (ODM), UDA Secretary General Veronica Maina, Narok Woman Rep Soipan Tuya (UDA), ODM’s National Elections Board chairperson Catherine Mumma, Laikipia Woman Rep Catherine Waruguru (UDA) and Starehe MP Charles Kanyi Njagua (UDA).