IEBC warns politicians from campaigning after Saturday deadline

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati inspects a consignment of the first batch of ballot papers at JKIA on July 7, 2022. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has warned politicians against campaigning following the lapse of the specified period.

Via a statement, the electoral agency reiterated that Saturday was the end of the campaign period.

It asked candidates to wait for Kenyans to make their decision on August 9, 2022.

“August 6th, 2022 at 6pm marks the end of the campaign period. Candidates and any political parties should desist from engaging in any acts of political campaigns outside this period as this would amount to a breach of the Electoral Code of Conduct,” the IEBC stated.

Kenyans head to the polls to elect a new President and his deputy, alongside governors, senators, women representatives, members of parliament, and members of the county assembly.

Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga and United Democratic Alliance’s (UDA) William Ruto are considered favourites to win the polls.

Other candidates are Roots Party’s George Wajackoyah and Agano party’s Wahiga Mwaure.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is barred by the constitution from contesting. He is set to retire after a new president is elected and sworn into office.