IG nominee Koome: My net worth is Sh89.9 million

Inspector General of Police nominee Japhet Koome when he appeared before the Committee of the National Assembly on Administration and Internal Security and the Senate Committee on Defence and Foreign Relations. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

National Police Service Inspector General nominee Japheth Koome has placed his net worth at Sh89.9 million.

Speaking when he appeared before the National Assembly Joint Security Committee for vetting, Koome said his wealth is distributed in several assets including vehicles, plots of land and Sacco shares.

“I have an account with KCB where my account goes to. Then with Police Sacco, I have capital share of 57,000. I have vehicles. I have two tractors. I have some land in my rural village about 37 acres. I have two plots within the local shopping centre. I have a plot in Nairobi where I live,” Koome said.

Koome who has served in the National Police Service for 31 years having joined as a constable revealed that his loans total to Sh1.1 million.

Koome was appearing before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Affairs and the Senate Standing Committee on National Security, Defense, and Foreign Relations.

He told the joint committee co-chaired by Narok West MP Gabriel Togoyo and Baringo Senator William Cheptumo that his anticipated income emanates from dairy farming and farming.

“Out of farming produce, I generate Sh9 million annually,” Koome stated.

The IG nominee said his appointment as IG inspires thousands of police officers who join the service as constable saying he did join like them but he has managed to rise the ranks to the IG.

“Fellow officers are excited about this nomination because one of their own who joined as a Constable is now being vetted as Inspector General,” Koome said.

“A Constable in Marsabit now has hopes of becoming an Inspector General.”

Until his nomination as IG to replace Hilary Mutyambai, Mr Koome served as the commandant of the National Police Service College, Kiganjo.

If approved, Koome will take over the office from acting IG Noor Gabow who is serving in an acting capacity.

