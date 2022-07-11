Igathe: Let Sakaja run, I’ll beat him on the ballot by 8am

Polycarp Igathe of the Jubilee Party makes a point during the Nairobi gubernatorial debate at the Catholic University of East Africa on July 11, 2022. PHOTO | COURTSEY

Polycarp Igathe of the Jubilee Party has expressed confidence that he will be elected Nairobi’s next governor on August 9. Speaking at the Catholic University of East Africa during the Nairobi gubernatorial debate on Monday evening, Igathe said he is the best man to take over leadership of Kenya’s capital city.

“I really want to meet my worthy competitor (Sakaja) on the ballot so that we can beat him. The fight he has had is a fight I truly regret because it’s stopping Kenyans and actually stopping him from coming to office,” Igathe said in the presence of Sakaja.

Senator Sakaja has been at the center of a controversy over his academic credentials. Mr Sakaja, who arrived 20 minutes late, said that his opponents are the ones who are fighting to get him barred from vying. He reiterated that his degree is genuine.

At the same time, Igathe has dismissed claims that he is a project of the state rather than a competent contender. He has also said that he is a proud product of the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition.

“I’m very proud to be a member of the Azimio la Umoja, we are going to serve the public,” he said.

Igathe has also said that he did not run away from his duties during the leadership of the former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko.