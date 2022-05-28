Igathe now serving drinks at your local





Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Polycarp Igathe, who is running on an Azimio la Umoja ticket, has now taken his vote-hunting antics to the city’s nightlife.

Ever since he was nominated by the Raila Odinga-led coalition to contest the seat, Mr Igathe has been on a charm offensive in search of votes.

In his campaign trail, Igathe has been spotted riding in a matatu, on a donkey, cooking, having a meal in a kibanda, doing his shift at the car wash, presenting news on national TV and now serving drinks in a pub.

On Friday night he was at the popular Quivers Lounge, along the Thika Superhighway, not partying, but taking orders and serving drinks.

“Polycarp Igathe was serving drinks last night at Quiver as I was DJing. You actually cannot make this s*** up. I’m not even joking,” popular radio presenter tweeted G-Money.

A respected corporate leader with reported deep connections, Igathe appears keen on convincing voters in Nairobi that he is a candidate who doesn’t mind rolling up his sleeves and getting his hands dirty.

“People should get used to seeing me because that is how things will be even when I become governor. I will be serving you your menu, not the menu of the chef. Every pump attendant of every fueling station knows me, every bookshop seller knows me and every customer of Equity Bank who is a micro trader knows me and they are ready to vote for me,” Igathe has been quoted saying.

However, a recent opinion poll commissioned by Nation Media Group (NMG) showed Igathe trailing Senator Johnson Sakaja of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in the city’s gubernatorial race.

According to the poll, had the election been held at the time of the exercise, Sakaja would have garnered 37 per cent of the vote, followed by Mr Igathe with 21 per cent.