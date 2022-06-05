Igathe ‘overtakes’ Sakaja in Nairobi gubernatorial race





Polycarp Igathe has taken the lead in the race to become the next Nairobi governor, an opinion poll by Mizani Africa suggests.

The poll suggests Igathe, a former Nairobi Deputy governor who is contesting on a Jubilee party ticket, is leading with 47.7% rating.

Johnson Sakaja, the outgoing Nairobi Senator, is second with 45.8%. He is contesting on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

The current rating represents an interesting shift as barely a month ago, Sakaja was leading by 48.4% votes with Igathe having 43.1% votes.

Additionally, an opinion poll commissioned by the Nation Media Group (NMG) early May showed that in Nairobi, Sakaja would have garnered 37% of the vote, followed by Igathe at 21%.

Igathe has been campaigning for the seat in unique fashion by mingling with voters, washing their clothes, boarding matatus and anchoring even news on NTV.

Igathe served as a deputy governor in Mike Sonko’s administration in 2017, but quit citing frustration from the flamboyant politician, who was later impeached and is now causing shock waves in the race for Mombasa governor.

Sakaja has had to battle allegations he is not qualified for the job with some politicians questioning his academic qualifications.