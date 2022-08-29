Police updates public on Hillary Mutyambai’s health

Inspector General of National Police Service Hilary Mutyambai speaks during the launch of the Digital Occurrence Book at Buru Buru Police Station in Nairobi on August 3, 2020. PHOTO | FILE

Inspector General of National Police Service Hilary Mutyambai speaks during the launch of the Digital Occurrence Book at Buru Buru Police Station in Nairobi on August 3, 2020. PHOTO | FILE





Inspector General of Police (IGP) Hillary Mutyambai is responding well to treatment, a statement by the National Police Service (NPS) says.

This was confirmed by the acting IGP Noor Gabow after he visited his boss at a Nairobi hospital on Monday.

“Acting Inspector General who is also the substantive Deputy Inspector General Administration Police Service (APS) Mr Noor Gabow, this afternoon paid a visit to the Inspector General of Police Mr. Hilary Mutyambai who is recuperating in hospital,” the statement reads in part.

The statement indicates the senior police officers had a conversation on various issues.

The said conversation allays fears in some quarters over the IGP’s actual health condition.

Mr Mutyambai was recently admitted after reportedly collapsing at his Nairobi home.

He later released a statement saying he was stepping down from his security duty so as to receive treatment and concentrate on gaining full recovery.

A former National Intelligence Service (NIS) boss, the burly Mutyambai was appointed as IGP by President Uhuru Kenyatta in April 2019.

He has nine months remaining on his first-four year term in office which is renewable.

Incidentally, Mutyambai is among top security officials adversely mentioned in Supreme Court petitions challenging the announcement of Dr William Ruto as President-elect.

In his affidavit, IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati has accused Mutyambai and other security officials of trying to influence the outcome of the elections. The security officials, who comprise the National Security Advisory Committee have denied the claims.

Besides Mutyambai, Mr Chebukati also named Principal Administrative Secretary in the Office of the President Kennedy Kihara, Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto, and Defense Forces Vice Chief Lieutenant General Francis Omondi Ogolla as the officials who attempted to influence the results.