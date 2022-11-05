Iko nini? speculation as mugiithi star Samidoh involved in ‘accident’ cancels US show





Kenyan singer Samuel Muchoki, popularly known as Samidoh, announced on November 4, 2022, that he had been admitted to the emergency room of an unnamed hospital in the United States of America.

In his post, without going into much detail, the Kikuyu singer said he had been in an accident which occasioned his admission and the postponement of his show.

“My Spokane mugithi family, it is regrettable today’s show had to be postponed. An unfortunate accident happened this morning and led me to the E.R, hence not being able to travel over for tonight’s show. Kindly bear with us, sorry for any inconvenience caused. The show will be rescheduled for a later date. #Mungumbele #itiswell,” said Samidoh.

Thousands of his fans responded with good wishes for his health and prayed for his quick recovery.

Others, however, speculated as to what could have happened to him as seen in the samples below:

“Come back home na ukae chini ya maji bro…not all fans are genuine…power of darkness is real but the good spirit of your mum keeps protecting you,” said Teresia Wambugu.

“Ulienda kukunywa majuu na hujui huko watu hu tumia left side? Anyway,pole wa animal,” added Martha Njeri.

“Ni Karen anajaribu kuondoa huyu kadame uko nako,” added Alicia Njugush, referencing Samidoh’s infamous mistress, nominated Senator Karen Nyamu.

Samidoh had been scheduled to perform at The Rock Bar and Lounge in Spokane Valley in Washington State.

Nairobi News previously reported that the crooner announced on October 17, 2022, that he would be leaving the country for two months for the USA-UK-Qatar Mugithi Tour and would be back during the Christmas festive season.

“My fans, my deepest gratitude to you all for making my music career wonderful and enjoyable thus far. You have inspired me a great deal. I am eternally grateful for the encouragement, support, motivation and positive vibes. To my Kenyan fans, I will miss you a lot for the next two months I will be away. For USA-UK-Qatar Mugithi Tour, am on my way,” said Samidoh.

He is yet to perform in go Qatar and the United Kingdom.

His musical talents aside, Samidoh has hogged media headlines for his baby daddy drama involving side-chic Karen Nyamu, a prominent politician and his wife.

Also read: John Mbadi: What Raila promised me if he’d won the presidency

They should have thought about me’ – passenger blasts KQ over pilot strike