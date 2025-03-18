I’m accused of being a bad influence on Bahati, it’s funny – Diana B





Diana Bahati aka Diana B is a YouTuber and content creator who sometimes moonlights as an aspiring rapper when the mood strikes.

My life has not been rosy and I have done some things I am not proud of but it was part of my life and in the past. I used to date guys for money. I had one who paid my rent, another who did my shopping, another who did my wardrobe.

I’ve had enough children, I have no plans to have another baby, no more morning sickness for me.

One hurtful thing my husband did was give a jacket I bought him to a female fan who twerked on him on stage. That hurt me.

I’ve been accused of leading my husband astray (from a gospel singer to a secular), and it’s been argued that my ‘bad’ influence has corrupted him. I ask myself the same question, have I corrupted him in any way? I find that narrative to be funny, it is laughable. Is he, not a man old enough to make up his mind?

My relationship with God is personal. I’m very much saved, people should stop judging me when they see me having a little fan and enjoying the finest things the world has to offer.

There is no greater freedom than to live life without fear of being judged. I live my life to the fullest, I don’t care what people think of me. Let the Lord be the one who judges me.

Secrets to a successful marriage, if there are any, I think sex is very fundamental. Also, try to be friends with your partner, thirdly understand that you are two different people and so learn to accommodate each other.

Fights and disagreements in marriage are a must, I think over time you get to understand your partner and the way they like to be approached in such disagreement situations. Then you will be able to make them feel better when you solve the problem.

In the beginning, when we got married and I had a disagreement with Bahati, I would overreact and raise my voice. Over time, I realized that I needed to stay calm in such situations (because he is also argumentative) and this approach made things easier.