I’m bringing free parking weekends, Sakaja promises Nairobians





Motorists in Nairobi will soon enjoy free parking weekends following assurance from Governor Johnson Sakaja.

The governor said scrapping off weekend parking fees will encourage businesses to open over the weekends.

He made the promise during the presentation of Finance Bill 2023 by all his County Chief Officers.

“When the Finance Bill 2023 is approved by the County Assembly. I propose not to charge weekend parking fees in Nairobi,” Sakaja said.

“This will encourage business establishments to open during the weekend and also provide an opportunity for Nairobi residents to support businesses and accord them an opportunity to transact on the weekends,” he added.

The governor acknowledged the hard economic times that Kenyans are presently facing.

“I know times are hard…We also want to attract more visitors to the CBD during weekends.”

He also said his administration will ensure that there is security provision round the clock.

“Other leading cities in the world are vibrant during the weekends. Nairobi should adopt the same vibrancy. As this will ensure growth.”

Recently, county Chief Officer for Revenue Collection Mr Wilson Gakuya led other Chief Officers and County staff to the launch of the Validation of the Finance Bill 2023.

The provisions of the Act will help the county raise its own source of revenue to meet county budgetary expenditure.

This move is however likely to face opposition in the Nairobi County Assembly, bearing in mind that parking fees is among the main source of revenue collections for the county.

While attending a church service on Sunday, the governor said the county surpassed its target in the first three months compared to last year.

“I’m proud to say with a lot of confidence that our county revenue collection for the last three months shoot by Sh673 million as compared to last year. We are hoping to record steady increment in revenue collection moving forward,” Sakaja said.

The 2023 County Revenue Collection Report indicates that they collected Sh1.42 billion in January, Sh1.3 billion in February and Sh1.78 billion in March.

Other main sources of revenue collections for the county includes Land Rates, Single Business Permits, Fire Inspection, House and Stall Rent and food handlers among others.

