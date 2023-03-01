I’m not gay! Miguna sets record straight

Miguna Miguna addresses a congregation at St Peter ACK Church in Ahero in Kisumu when he visited his home for the first since jetting back to the country from Canada. PHOTO | TONNY OMONDI

Miguna Miguna addresses a congregation at St Peter ACK Church in Ahero in Kisumu when he visited his home for the first since jetting back to the country from Canada. PHOTO | TONNY OMONDI





Firebrand lawyer Dr Miguna Miguna has responded to rumours about his sexual orientation by stating that he is neither gay nor does he support the LGBTQ cause.

Since last week, when the Supreme Court of Kenya, ruled that LGBTQ community has a right to be registered by NGO board on the premise of freedom of association, the LGBTQ debate has gained a lot of traction in the country.

And as the debate rages on, some personalities, among them Dr Miguna, have come under sharp scrutiny on social media over their sexual orientation.

But Dr Miguna, in his defense, has now said there are worse criminal cases that have happened in the world than him commenting on LGBTQ matters.

“I didn’t even support LGBTQ but the zombies are running naked in the social media shouting, ‘Miguna is gay!’ That’s why the tiny Rwanda surpassed Kenya in all indices. To catch up with Singapore (forget about China or Canada), Kenyans must start reasoning like they are civilized,” he tweeted.

On Friday, the Supreme Court said the refusal by the NGOs Co-ordination Board to register the lobby group would violate human rights based on sexual orientation.

This followed a ruling made in 2013 by lower courts to deny members of the community in Kenya to register a NGO for the advancement of their rights.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetangula, has added his voice in the growing condemnation of the Supreme Court ruling.

On Monday, Mr Wetangula said the ruling opens ground for “unintended and unhelpful consequences”, adding that it will wreck cultural norms in the country. Wetangula further said Kenya is “deeply religious” and highly disregards the ruling.

“Each Individual and/or Public institution, including the judiciary, has a duty to uphold, defend and protect public morals!!” he tweeted.

The Supreme Court ruling has also irked various religious group, which have vowed to opposed it at all costs, saying it goes against their teachings.

Among these religious groups is the Evangelical Alliance of Kenya (EAK), the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (Supkem) and the management of Jamia Mosque.

Supkem chairman Hassan Ole Naado on Monday said they support the stand of other religious groups and some political leaders who have come out to openly oppose the Supreme Court ruling.

“According to Islamic teachings, there is no room for homosexuality because it was even non existent during creation. Even in Africa cultural setting there is no such a thing thus we vehemently oppose the ruling and urge Muslims to follow what our religion says,” said Mr Naado.

