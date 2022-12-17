I’m not leaving Samidoh, Karen Nyamu declares





Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has declared that she will not be leaving her baby daddy, Samidoh, any time soon. Ms Nyamu made the announcement during a live session on social media while explaining why she caused drama on Friday night at Samidoh’s concert in Dubai.

Drama started when the lawmaker jumped up on stage and danced as Samidoh and Akorino singer Karangu performed.

She would later storm the table where Samidoh was seated with his wife and forcefully sit on his lap.

Also read: Samidoh and Karen Nyamu’s latest drama sets social media ablaze

The two women almost got physical before the senator was whisked away to diffuse the already tensed and hostile atmosphere.

During the live session on social media one fan implored the senator not to breakup with the Mugithi artiste.

“Mheshimiwa usiwache Sammy (Mheshimiwa do not leave Sammy),” the fan wrote.

To this the senator responded: “Simuachi! Lazima tulee watoto (I’m not leaving him, we have to raise our children)” before adding, “Hiyo sumu ndiyo nataka (That is the poison that I want).”

Also read: Why I caused drama at Samidoh’s show – Karen Nyamu speaks

However, Ms Nyamu would then contradict herself in her response to another fan who told her leave the Mugithi artiste.

“MaryAnn uniombee. Hii mapenzi kama itakuwa ikifanya nifanye drama kila saa nikae kama mimi ndiye chizi, unaamka na mtu halafu jioni drama. Anyway mniombee 2023 sitaki drama (Pray for me. If this is the kind of love that I’m subjected to the extent I cause drama every time and look like the fool; you wake up with someone to all kinds of drama… pray for me… I don’t want anymore drama in 2023),” she responded.

Ms Nyamu also said that she would quit alcohol next year, adding that she was under the influence of alcohol when the drama happened during Samidoh’s performance in Dubai on Friday night.

Also read: Watch: Karen Nyamu causes a commotion at Samidoh’s Dubai concert, wife rushes to his rescue