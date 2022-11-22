‘I’m two months sober,’ Tahidi High legend OJ opens up on struggle with alcoholism





Former Tahidi High actor Dennis Mugo, alias OJ is celebrating two months of being sober after a three-year struggle to quit alcohol.

Speaking exclusively to Nairobi News, the father of one said the journey has not been smooth but his inspiration is his 10-year-old son Ethan.

OJ lives with his son in Embu where he runs different businesses.

Also read: I’m not pregnant! Tanasha Donna goes off on fan who trolled the son

He also works for the Embu government in the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, specifically in the Talent Academy.

“I am two months sober. It was a process and I had to go through it the hard way in terms of losing so much that I had already achieved,” he explained.

OJ, portrayed the role of a ghetto boy struggling to fit into a lavish school in Tahidi High further said that he is focusing on the next steps every day plus the opportunities that come with it.

“I am doing well. The truth is that I have been struggling to quit for almost three years now. Just to maintain a sober life.”

Also read: Exclusive: KRG lied about owning a ‘200 M’ night club

He said his biggest challenge in quitting alcohol was that some of his friends he has still use it.

He said he went through some thoughts and realized that he was not doing well.

In a past interview on his YouTube Channel, OJ said alcohol took a toll on him and he sank into depression after he discovered he had squandered all the money he made from the show.

“I was 24 years when I touched my first million. I was young and stupid,” he said.

At his low moments, OJ said he was not thinking about the future and the stress that he was under at that moment, drove him in the wrong direction.

“I wasn’t thinking about my son, my fiance and I hated people who corrected me,” he said.

Also read: How Ommy Dimpoz got away with Sh3.1m hospital debt

His message to people struggling with alcoholism or any drug is that they would learn from his story.

“I am not in a position to tell people to do something about it. I have made mistakes but I will not repeat the mistakes,” he said.

Also, read our top stories today:

5 Kenyan politicians making waves on TikTok

10 tragic facts of relationship between Omar Lali and the late heiress Tecra Muigai

President Ruto’s kids spotted at Patoranking’s concert without bodyguards

Hustler Fund: You will only be allowed a loan of Sh500 to Sh50,000