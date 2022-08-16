I’m waiting for you at the Supreme Court, Nelson Havi tells Raila Odinga

Lawyer Nelson Havi during an interview at his office in Parklands Nairobi on July 1,2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Former chairperson of Law Society of Kenya, Nelson Havi has said that he is eagerly waiting for Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate, Raila Odinga at the Supreme Court should he file a petition to challenge presidential-elect William Ruto’s victory.

Havi, who conceded defeat in favor of Incumbent Westland’s law maker, Tim Wanyonyi said that he is ready to challenge Azimio should they file that petition.

“This will be the shortest battle to fight in the Supreme Court. I am waiting for them,” Havi said.

At the same, Havi argued that should Azimio team file the petition, then they will use their very own arguments on quorum of Independent Electoral and Boundary Commission (IEBC) and court’s determination in the same way they did in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

“We are ready for them at the Supreme Court. In fact, we will use their own arguments on the quorum of IEBC and the Court’s determination on the same in the BBI case,” Havi said.

Read: Gladys Wanga: We’ll do whatever it takes to have the ‘right’ winner announced

Havi made the statement on Tuesday shortly before Mr Odinga rejected the election results, saying he will contest the outcome at the Supreme Court.

On Monday, just before IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati announced that Ruto had won the election, Azimio team, led by Siaya governor-elect, James Orengo and Mr Odinga’s chief agent Saitabao Ole Kanchory expressed their dissatisfaction with how the tally exercise had been conducted.

Azimio had also previously made claims of irregularities and election malpractices during the tallying process at Bomas of Kenya.

On several occasions, chaos in the arena halted the verification exercise of presidential votes.

Some leaders of the coalition also alleged that some IEBC officials were colluding with their opponents to alter results and sneak in Forms 34 A.

Meanwhile, Homa Bay governor-elect, Gladys Wanga on Tuesday said the coalition’s legal team is ready to challenge the results of the presidential election.

