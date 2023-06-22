Impeached Siaya DG William Oduol’s Sh 1.12m chair presented to Senate





The chair that reportedly cost tax payers Sh 1,120,000 to purchase for Siaya Deputy Governor William Oduol’s use was presented to the Senate Committee hearing the impeachment case against the county chief.

The chair was wheeled in to the Senate on June 22, 2023, causing excitement.

Some Senators surrounded it, some sat on it to test its comfort levels while others swung around on it, laughed and marveled at how it was so simple yet could cost Sh 1.12 million.

The office arm chair is made of heavy wood which appears to be mahogany, has a high seat back and has foam tucked and pinned on to it from the beginning of the seat back to the edge of the seat.

The vintage looking arm chair was then set onto wheels like other ordinary office chairs.

“Ok, (Honorable) Onyonga. Senior Counsel can test for us. You know we were told it was the lowest bid. Ok, Chimera last. You know it can fit the two of you, maybe you and your spouse. Now you have all seen it. That is the chair they were (talking about),” said a member of the Committee as he directed Senators to check out the chair.

Deputy Governor Oduol rebutted claims that he bought one chair for Sh 1.12 million, saying there had been a typo in the cost of the seat and the price had been for three chairs, not one.

The 11-member special Senate committee sat today for the second time to listen to representatives from the Siaya County Assembly who will make their submissions regarding the impeachment.

The impeachment comes in the wake of Deputy Governor William Oduol exposing Siaya Governor James Orengo for allegedly colluding with junior staff to steal up to Sh 100 million.

Honorable Orengo denied these claims by his deputy and embarked on getting ODM Senators to approve the charges against Mr Oduol and have him kicked out of office.

In a case of the hunter becoming the hunted, the County put Honorable Oduol to task to explain how Sh 18 million was spent on refurbishing his office and purchasing of new furniture once he was sworn into office.

In addition to the Sh 1.12 million seat which he said was an orthopedic chair, he also had several other furniture purchased for his office. The monies spent on the new furniture included Sh 336,700 for a presidential mahogany desk, Sh 567,700 for a bookshelf cabinet, Sh 756,700 for five pieces of curved coffee tables with accompanying stools, Sh 238,840 for an executive orthopedic desk chair back and fully spring seat, Sh 178,200 for a mahogany in and out office tray, Sh 254,800 for executive custom made round tables finished in two packs, Sh 2,844,000 for 12 executive high back orthopedic desk black leather chairs and Sh 910,00 for a custom made seven seater executive curved sofa.

Additionally, other amounts spent on purchasing furniture included Sh 1,120,000 for a Priya executive orthopedic desk chair and fully spring seat, Sh 1,052,200 for a six meters conference table, Sh 168,000 for Priya executive black, fully spring visitor seats, Sh 211,400 for a grooved coffee table and Sh 330,000 for an executive custom made desk and fully spring seat.

Mr Oduol was impeached on June 8 on charges of buying furniture at exorbitant prices and misusing his power to influence the awarding of tenders among other accusations. He is set to know his fate on Friday.

