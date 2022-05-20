Imran Okoth still in Kibra parliamentary race





Kibra Member of Parliament Imran Okoth will vie for the seat on an Independent ticket. Imran previously sought to retain his seat under the ODM flag but lost in the party nominations to Peter Orero who garnered 3,422 votes against Imran’s 2,739 votes.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has set a requirement for independent candidates in the August General Election to get signatures from a specified number of supporters in areas they are seeking the seats.

Members of Parliament have to submit 1,000 signatures.

According to a source close to Imran, the MP has collected more than 3,000 signatures within Kibra.

Imran’s supporters are already mobilising people of goodwill to support the MP under the tagline ‘Kibra ni Nyumbani’ and the pledge ‘I will vote Benard O. Okoth (Imran) MP-Kibra.’

Imran was elected Kibra MP in a by-election after the seat fell vacant following the death of his brother Ken Okoth who succumbed to cancer in July 2020.

Imran emerged victorious in a hotly-contested by-election with 24,636 votes against McDonald Mariga’s (Jubilee Party) 11,230 votes.