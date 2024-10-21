In case you missed Ayra Starr’s Nairobi show…





Last night Nairobi’s Diamond Plaza Sk8 City was the epicenter of an electrifying musical experience by Grammy-nominated Afrobeats sensation Ayra Starr for her first-ever YouTube Live concert in Nairobi. Produced in partnership with Raha Fest, the event celebrated the release of her highly anticipated sophomore album, The Year I Turned 21.

The atmosphere was charged with excitement from the moment the Rush hitmaker stepped on stage minutes before 9 pm for the one-hour live show.

Her signature blend of Afrobeats, pop, and soulful melodies reverberated throughout the venue, captivating audiences in Nairobi and worldwide via the live stream on her official YouTube channel.

The concert kicked off with her hit single ‘Birds Sing of Money’ setting the tone for a great night.

The intimate setting of Sk8 City allowed for a tight-knit experience with fans, affectionately known as Mobstarrs, singing along to every word save for some of the new songs in the album.

After 13 minutes of the opening act, Ayra took a moment to appreciate her fans in the auditorium who all had their smartphones out flashing as they recorded the live stage performance.

“Vipi Nairobi. I am so excited to be here. Performing live is where I get to connect deeply with my fans, and I’m so excited to do this on a global scale from Nairobi. You guys are making me feel shy. Please don’t make me shy.” Ayra star spoke of her performance.

The highlight of the night was the debut of new tracks from their latest album. Songs like 21 & Free showcased Ayra’s growth as an artist and were met with enthusiastic applause.

Ayra’s brother Milar’s surprise appearance in 1942 was a touching moment that highlighted their close sibling bond and shared musical journey.

Exclusive behind-the-scenes content was also shared, giving fans an inside look at the preparations and Ayra’s journey leading up to the concert. Revelers also got to walk away with free Ayra Starr merchandise t-shirts.